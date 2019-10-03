As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Howland Capital Management Lowered Stake by $828,590; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Holds Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 478,586 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.11 million, down from 484,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 16.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 505,022 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.46M, up from 501,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 7.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: 2017 CEO Pay Ratio 364 to 1; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 24/04/2018 – ALFA LAVAL AB ALFA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 210 FROM SEK 201; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caledonia Invs Public Ltd Company stated it has 417,267 shares or 15.62% of all its holdings. Indiana Trust & Invest stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Putnam Limited Liability Com reported 4.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthcare Capital Ltd Co holds 553 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah-based Albion Grp Ut has invested 2.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrow reported 119,127 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 52,821 shares stake. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 15.60 million shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Company stated it has 55,003 shares. Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Com has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1.35% stake. Uss Invest Mngmt Limited holds 4.25 million shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Com has invested 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adirondack Research & Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.48% or 5,005 shares.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 412 shares to 1,161 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 8,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp has 47,734 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 982,655 shares stake. Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt has 39,686 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hightower Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 48,093 are held by Strategic Advsrs Ltd. Charter reported 72,006 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 9,362 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 14,722 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 298,200 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Hexavest has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.81 million shares. Moreover, Glob Endowment Management Lp has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Addenda Capital reported 56,244 shares stake.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 17,872 shares to 32,525 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,646 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

