As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Hollencrest Securities Raised Its Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Boosted Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $141.53. About 12.66 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,767 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 45,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 5.11M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 54,129 shares to 4,211 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,361 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,138 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 15,250 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 256 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 111,616 shares. Value Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 5.89 million shares for 9.81% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Financial has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nomura Hldgs reported 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marco Invest Limited Liability Company has 27,773 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Regions Corp accumulated 1.02 million shares. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Duff & Phelps Invest Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). American Money Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.14% or 5,572 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 13,610 shares stake. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 10,746 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 6,485 shares to 5,231 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Forwar (IWR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.