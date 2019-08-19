As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Vident Investment Advisory Has Decreased Its Stake; Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) Share Value Rose While Trian Fund Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $125.71 Million

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 36.70 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 billion, down from 37.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 14,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,603 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 20,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Company invested in 1.2% or 298,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.52% or 234,933 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Corporation owns 25,118 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co reported 66,351 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc owns 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Centurylink Investment Mngmt has 1.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 34,878 shares. Paw Cap Corporation owns 6,500 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Longer Invests has 19,733 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,319 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management holds 1.00M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 60,398 are owned by Monarch Capital Management. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management accumulated 0.2% or 2,580 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 1.08% or 54,470 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,408 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 27,434 shares to 34,411 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 87,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliancebernstein Gbl Hgh In (AWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,610 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv, a Germany-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. 64,106 are held by Rowland And Counsel Adv. 193,673 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Management. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Llc invested in 18,319 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 27,929 are held by Moneta Group Inc Invest Ltd Llc. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.54 million shares or 5.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.69M shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct accumulated 63,389 shares or 7.17% of the stock. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.66% or 20,148 shares. Todd Asset Lc accumulated 0.06% or 18,759 shares. Boston Family Office Llc has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Profund Ltd Com holds 3.03% or 534,914 shares in its portfolio. 61,014 were reported by S&T Retail Bank Pa. Omers Administration invested 2.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.