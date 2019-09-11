As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $348,777; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.36 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.65M market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 340,676 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB)

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,207 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 5,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 2.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dana Advsrs has 2.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 419,343 shares. Lau Assocs invested in 31,949 shares. Grisanti Cap Mgmt has 953 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Contravisory invested in 583 shares. Provise Mgmt Lc invested in 123,503 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Capstone Fin Advsr invested in 6,662 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Conestoga Cap Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Putnam Fl Invest owns 354,368 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trb Advsr L P, a New York-based fund reported 510,000 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 52,618 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 86,297 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 338,558 shares stake. Moreover, Mirador Capital Prtn Lp has 0.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,822 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 85,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $66.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 121,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS).