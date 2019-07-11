As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.45 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Trimmed Position

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 1,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,753 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 5,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.46B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $13.44 during the last trading session, reaching $260.92. About 8.91 million shares traded or 60.91% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50M, down from 211,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 17.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives stated it has 4,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory owns 1.03 million shares. Capital Intll reported 2.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pnc Fincl Group Inc holds 1.46 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 14 were accumulated by Sageworth Trust. Newfocus Fincl Group Ltd Llc has 3.92% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 486,307 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor invested in 0.85% or 6,170 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) reported 27,970 shares. King Wealth holds 1.77% or 22,826 shares. Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Suncoast Equity has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Montag A & Assocs Incorporated holds 0.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 22,651 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08 million. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 74,056 shares to 594,298 shares, valued at $22.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 13,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.32B for 18.80 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 110,882 shares to 118,903 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 69,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ht Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or holds 3.17% or 83,466 shares in its portfolio. Temasek Hldgs (Private) Ltd invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanseatic Mgmt Ser, New Mexico-based fund reported 49,041 shares. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas reported 205,538 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Fincl Advisory Group Inc Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 6,394 shares. Cape Ann Bank reported 16,706 shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Adv owns 4,955 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Regent Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fjarde Ap reported 2.18 million shares. Atlas Browninc reported 22,521 shares. Philadelphia Tru accumulated 364,093 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.82M shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 21,459 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.