As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Oakwood Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $387,270; Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Cut Its Position by $2.27 Million

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 74.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 39,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,748 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 53,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 925,057 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $190.47 million for 32.74 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,174 shares to 25,350 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 91,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru owns 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 304 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Llc stated it has 16,728 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,800 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Com owns 58,281 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 166,845 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 160,329 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares holds 13,436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Co invested in 155,713 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc reported 1.68 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Alta Management Ltd Com accumulated 3,519 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs invested in 17,565 shares or 0% of the stock. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 36,876 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Management Limited holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,065 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank And Tru has invested 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 25,955 were reported by Lourd Cap Ltd Liability. Blair William Co Il invested in 4.00M shares or 2.88% of the stock. Telemus Cap Ltd Co accumulated 168,765 shares. Kingdon Capital Mngmt has invested 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 59,147 were accumulated by Bourgeon Limited Liability. Cumberland Advisors owns 31,245 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 19,090 shares. The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Limited Co has invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cognios Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,778 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Monroe Bancorporation And Trust Mi reported 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 310,485 are held by Oak Assocs Limited Oh. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 76,371 were accumulated by Coastline.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

