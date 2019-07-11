As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Lvw Advisors Cut Holding by $359,658; Lands End New (LE) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Decreased Position by $568,480

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 9.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 35,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 25,690 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 20.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 07/03/2018 Lands’ End Business Outfitters Launches Work. Life. Style. Collection Aimed at Millennials; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 17/05/2018 – Lands’ End Makes Forbes’ Best Midsize Employer List For Second Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Rev $510.6M; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at KiIdeer Store; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Lands’ End Announces Participation In The 4th Annual Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference; 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3

Analysts await Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Lands' End, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares to 104,700 shares, valued at $12.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 36,208 shares to 145,586 shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 15,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

