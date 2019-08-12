As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Loeb Partners Trimmed Position by $4.32 Billion; Matrix Asset Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Cbs New (CBS) as Market Valuation Rose

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 92.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 36,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.82 million, down from 39,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 14.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 12,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 211,770 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, up from 199,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 2.27 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DYNAMIC AD INSERTION; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 12/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves could make up to $280 million if Shari Redstone fires him over embattled CBS-Viacom merger; 17/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE ORDERS LIFTING OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC IN DISPUTE WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 17/05/2018 – CBS: Company Remains Committed to Protecting Best Interests of CBS Public Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS says its board is declaring a dividend that would dilute the Redstone family’s control of the company; 08/03/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Rate 1.2% – CBS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 68,723 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Frontier Com reported 2.12% stake. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability holds 3.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 147,900 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mngmt owns 0.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,045 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 383,483 shares. Montag A And Associates holds 182,353 shares. 15,000 are owned by Fire Grp Incorporated Inc. Ironwood Investment Mngmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,127 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has 4.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Permanens Cap LP owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56 shares. 77,271 are held by Centurylink Com. Veritable Lp has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dupont Cap Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 832,118 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “After Hours: CBS and Viacom Apparently Set a Date, OrganiGram Nixes Experiment – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBS and Altice USA Reach New Comprehensive Content Carriage Agreement – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corp. (CBS) announces strategic partnership with PatMa Productions and ownership stake – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.12% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 35 shares. Ameriprise owns 306,514 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 229,417 shares stake. Moreover, Alphaone Inv Services Lc has 2.37% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 82,990 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 387,102 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,697 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,837 shares. Kempner Cap Management stated it has 25,770 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability reported 7,431 shares stake. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 28 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 0.76% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 467,002 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,477 shares to 270,309 shares, valued at $27.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,586 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).