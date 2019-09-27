As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Hendley & Co Upped Stake; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Cut Blackrock (BLK) Position as Stock Value Declined

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 728 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 22,946 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77M, down from 23,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $445. About 148,791 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 15/05/2018 – Islamic finance feels heat from $700 mln Dana sukuk saga; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-BlackRock, India’s Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management lead race for IDFC AMC – Mint; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Research Update; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 23/04/2018 – As Hedge Funds Pile In, BlackRock Sounds Leftist Alarm in Mexico; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Elects New Independent Directors; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Buys New 4.6% Position in M III Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock Eyes Spare Change With Bet on Small-Time Investors

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 4,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,059 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, up from 87,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $138.86. About 6.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47M and $213.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11,909 shares to 67,423 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glovista Investments Ltd has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Inv Lc owns 72,706 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 167,163 are owned by Moors & Cabot Inc. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 308,206 shares. Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amp Invsts Limited invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Suncoast Equity accumulated 264,108 shares or 7.25% of the stock. First Commonwealth Pa owns 21,731 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 21.81M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. Phocas Fin accumulated 0% or 5,020 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 327,739 shares. California-based Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has invested 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited invested in 1.16% or 134,040 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id reported 14,679 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Capital Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 2,255 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability reported 18,746 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser, a West Virginia-based fund reported 2,858 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 17,039 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mai stated it has 8,531 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 199,047 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Hbk LP has 1,085 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Com invested in 2,485 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.1% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,407 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.12% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Parsec Finance Mgmt has 2.2% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 75,329 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.06% or 24,974 shares. Epoch Inv reported 0.47% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Tru Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 88,882 shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 18,017 shares to 44,680 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 55,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).