As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Diligent Investors Lifted Stake; Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 125,798 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 14.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 17,545 shares to 2.81 million shares, valued at $151.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

