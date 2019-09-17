As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Crossvault Capital Management Decreased Holding by $324,520; Poplar Forest Capital Cut Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) by $11.74 Million as Share Price Declined

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,913 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, down from 84,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 13.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 43.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 782,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50M, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 3.57M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn averts a looming board battle at Newell Brands; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands up for Sale–Update; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aull Monroe Inv reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). D L Carlson Investment Group invested in 4.03% or 97,528 shares. Smith Moore & invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lau Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,949 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 50,342 shares. Td Asset Management has 2.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,935 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 327,739 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw, New York-based fund reported 209,118 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 34,626 shares. Moreover, Van Strum Towne Inc has 10.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 109,965 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management holds 0.23% or 4,350 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co invested 3.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Selz Capital Ltd Liability reported 5.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny reported 33,409 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.10M for 8.26 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.