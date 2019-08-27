As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Capital Wealth Planning Has Trimmed Its Holding; Covanta Hldg (CVA) Position Held by Hightower Advisors Llc

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 35,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 347,765 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 312,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 21,038 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 12,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 30,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 42,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.45. About 1.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 18% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Covanta Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 53,007 shares to 106,109 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 17,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,736 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.