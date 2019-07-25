As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Cut Its Position by $707,850; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding Has Lifted by Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 6,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 15.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 17.40M shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 596,846 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $150.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 168,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,886 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 22,000 shares. Moreover, Ipswich Investment Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 40,400 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 13.56 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 128 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Vertex One Asset Mgmt holds 1.03M shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 0.19% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.95 million shares. Schroder Invest Group holds 1.12M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3.89 million are owned by Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 1.94M shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 7.49 million shares. Argyle Inc reported 26,454 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated reported 14,027 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,515 shares to 16,589 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

