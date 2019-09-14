As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Boston Research & Management Cut Its Position by $524,020; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Upped Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Share Price Rose

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26M, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 32,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 112,983 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.25M, up from 80,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $523.22. About 383,587 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 80,748 shares to 163,726 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 457,086 shares to 619,912 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 10,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,352 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

