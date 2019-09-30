As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Boston Partners Cut Its Holding; As Landstar Sys Com (LSTR) Share Value Rose, Seizert Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 1.48M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4.75 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636.92M, down from 6.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 10.69M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc Com (LSTR) by 78.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 26,340 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 14,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $112.8. About 120,233 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 107,965 shares to 137,065 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 631,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.25M shares, and has risen its stake in American Public Education In (NASDAQ:APEI).

