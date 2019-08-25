As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Cut Holding by $936.00 Million; Cree (CREE) Holder Firsthand Capital Management Increased Stake

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 218,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 4.41 million shares traded or 169.46% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Investors reported 698,713 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,368 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 11,390 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 775,636 shares. Daiwa Gp holds 1,250 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 42,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Jane Street Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 97,082 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 186,941 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 680,005 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Atlanta Mgmt L L C has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 70,087 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 24,370 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 889,602 shares.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp stated it has 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Invest Mgmt stated it has 26,757 shares. Garde Cap Inc holds 74,427 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 55,853 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Liability Company has 484,816 shares for 4.66% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 5.50M shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. The Washington-based First Washington has invested 5.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weatherly Asset LP accumulated 97,564 shares. Martin Tn has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5.41M are held by First Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has 1.22 million shares for 4.9% of their portfolio. Corda Invest Management Limited Liability reported 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 504,910 shares or 11.28% of all its holdings. Heritage Investors Mngmt reported 391,276 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com reported 840,093 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.