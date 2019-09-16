As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Beck Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; As Groupon (Call) (GRPN) Stock Price Declined, Nomura Holdings Cut Position by $900,000

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (GRPN) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 307,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 607,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Groupon Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 5.02M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 61,877 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, down from 65,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $129,000 activity.