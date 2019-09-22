As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Avenir Lowered Stake by $831,117; Skytop Capital Management Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Decreased as Shares Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 49,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 424,888 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62 million, down from 474,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 19.40M shares traded or 469.46% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 6,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 600,316 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.42M, down from 606,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth Management reported 88,203 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability stated it has 729,554 shares or 3.93% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Finance Partners Inc invested in 2.42% or 241,129 shares. Tru Company Of Virginia Va holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 191,944 shares. 68,450 are owned by Schwerin Boyle Capital. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,539 shares. Glenview Bankshares Dept reported 104,287 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 3.41% or 283,057 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 1.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brandes Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.92% or 307,611 shares. 57,652 were reported by Cambridge Group Inc Inc. South Texas Money Management has invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Fire Gru accumulated 15,000 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc has invested 2.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baskin Fincl Ser owns 181,351 shares for 4.14% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean reported 0.29% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 109,926 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers, New York-based fund reported 1.51M shares. Sirios Cap Management LP has invested 1.5% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Principal Gru Inc invested in 1.96 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Management Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 58,683 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 42,358 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Llc reported 10,537 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Ltd has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 1,081 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 20,123 shares. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 9,300 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 176,872 shares.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.05M for 16.28 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.