As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.74 Million; As Flir Systems (FLIR) Share Price Declined, Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Cut Holding by $347,095

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 7,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 16,182 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, down from 23,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 7,609 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 260,904 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.77M, down from 275,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 889,430 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 103,180 shares to 654,082 shares, valued at $21.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 6,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.51% or 131,900 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 261,869 shares. Tiger Global Mngmt Lc accumulated 13.29 million shares. Of Oklahoma holds 40,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apriem reported 3,665 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Lc holds 2,470 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sfmg has invested 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 64,876 were accumulated by Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Company. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Front Barnett Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 77,808 shares. Snow Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. Shayne & Ltd Com accumulated 1.49% or 18,032 shares. Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,127 shares. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 1.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.74M shares. Markel has 412,300 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,296 are held by Mcmillion Mngmt Inc. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp invested in 0% or 6,011 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd holds 0.98% or 466,789 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 195,487 shares. Pictet North America Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 32,685 shares. 29,854 are owned by State Bank. Sun Life Inc accumulated 231 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Corp owns 60,056 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Granite Inv Limited Liability Company holds 22,771 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.15 million shares or 1.99% of the stock. Mesirow Financial Management holds 29,640 shares. 5,639 are owned by Daiwa Securities Inc. Sei Investments Com holds 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 201,441 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 15 shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,282 shares to 216,391 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church And Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 69,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01M for 20.85 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ABOM, Inc. Appoints New CEO, Makes Management Changes – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HEICO (HEI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, FY19 View Up – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.