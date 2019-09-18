As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding; Fir Tree Increased Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding by $32.44 Million; Stock Declined

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.19 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 1.53M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 150,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $32.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 655,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45 billion and $999.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 67,447 shares to 143,554 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 7,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,749 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. also bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares.

