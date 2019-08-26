As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Hexavest Increased Position; Manpowergroup (MAN) Market Valuation Declined While Camelot Portfolios Has Cut Holding by $970,060

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 83,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.55M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 13.29 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,288 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 22,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.43. About 179,117 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33; 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table)

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Limited Ab (NYSE:INFY) by 102,948 shares to 278,124 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ab (FXI) by 20,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,516 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Ab (MCHI).

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $111.54M for 10.26 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

