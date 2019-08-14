As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lowered Holding; Lincluden Management LTD Increased Its Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $656,370 as Stock Rose

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 12,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.76 million, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 1.08M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 11,325 shares to 566,169 shares, valued at $42.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc by 311,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

