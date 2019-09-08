As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Trimmed Holding; Blume Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $873,240 as Stock Price Declined

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PREPARE EXIT FROM SERVER-CHIP BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 406,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.97 million, down from 413,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 347,099 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 283,109 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Lc accumulated 44,301 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Lp has 11.13 million shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi has 52,449 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.78% or 82,511 shares. Heritage Mngmt stated it has 2.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2,207 are held by Stanley. Communication Of Virginia Va owns 195,526 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Pictet Retail Bank And Tru Limited has invested 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 156,130 are held by Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Roosevelt Gp Inc owns 4.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 301,599 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orrstown Financial holds 17,984 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.08 million shares or 5.51% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat (NYSE:I) by 32,850 shares to 492,200 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. set to grant another Huawei extension – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm names new board chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking Down Qualcomm’s Revenue Streams To Understand How They Make Money – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Inv Counsel has invested 0.88% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Aperio Ltd invested in 611,815 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 36,782 shares. Cambridge Inc invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Minnesota-based Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 32,500 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.27% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Raymond James & Assocs holds 2.23 million shares. Hightower Serv Lta reported 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 100 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 697,486 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schulhoff has 0.43% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 14,070 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).