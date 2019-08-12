As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased Position by $324,909; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Beacon Financial Group Decreased Stake

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 2,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,521 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, down from 142,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 8,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 113,846 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 121,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 50,024 shares to 174,717 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (IJNK) by 27,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lumber Liquidation of Market Cap – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Alabama Power makes several leadership changes – Birmingham Business Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Alabama Power initiative earns national honor – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Tech stated it has 49,132 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Clearbridge reported 85,014 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 273,400 shares. 54,358 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt. First National Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57,083 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.02% or 2,983 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 2,460 shares. First National Bank & Tru Of Newtown accumulated 0.1% or 7,169 shares. Pennsylvania has 12,758 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 59,700 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 12.07 million shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.47% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.02% or 5,961 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd owns 34,435 shares. Canandaigua Bank And Tru reported 0.28% stake.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 44,630 shares to 225,940 shares, valued at $34.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.