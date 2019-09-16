As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Fir Tree Has Decreased Position; Westwood Holdings Group Has Raised Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 24,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 104,334 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 79,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 246,505 shares traded or 12.65% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $2.20 – $2.30; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Declares Increase in Quarterly Distributions; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q REV. $1.59B; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE UP TO $6.4B OF CREDIT LINES; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.67; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 508,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 491,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.77M, down from 999,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 6.34M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Ok reported 2.41% stake. Lifeplan Group Incorporated stated it has 2,912 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 22,159 shares stake. Brave Asset Management has 41,044 shares. Paragon holds 5.95% or 78,120 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Grp Ltd Co holds 123,751 shares or 5.67% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Comm Ltd has invested 2.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lodestar Investment Counsel Il stated it has 382,351 shares or 5.26% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 922,736 shares or 4.23% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 2.72M shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diker Limited Liability Corp has 0.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreno Evelyn V owns 95,074 shares for 3.87% of their portfolio. Markel Corporation holds 0.92% or 446,400 shares in its portfolio.

