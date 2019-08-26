As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased Position by $1.00 Million; Check Capital Management Has Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $4.43 Million

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 77,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 725,008 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, down from 802,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 4.24 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Investors Urged to Vote for Broadcom Board Picks in Protest; 19/03/2018 – FierceWireEurope: Qualcomm: It’s not over; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 274,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.43M, down from 283,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 10.60M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 0.34% stake. Graham Limited Partnership holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 230,000 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 63,583 shares. Stack Management holds 7.34% or 519,314 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Com L L C reported 1.37M shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 1.22% or 32,007 shares. Northstar Advsr Limited Liability has 3.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 159,329 shares. The California-based Osterweis Capital has invested 2.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grimes And owns 170,850 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,573 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cap Global Invsts owns 97.79M shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a Alabama-based fund reported 11,179 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has 9.89M shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Town Country Bancshares Commerce Dba First Bankers Commerce has 62,848 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,515 shares to 17,939 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 53,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress Nv by 25,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).