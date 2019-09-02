As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Covington Capital Management Trimmed Position by $882,648; Johnson Investment Counsel Position in Facebook (A) (FB) Lowered by $1.25 Million

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 7,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 343,745 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54M, down from 351,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (A) (FB) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 55,763 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.30 million, down from 63,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (A) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook investigating claim employee used job to stalk women online; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says sorry journalists feel firm is trying to suppress the truth; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency; 26/03/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 answers questions about Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data privacy on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask (full transcript):; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING NEW TEAM FOR BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – No sign of illegal co-ordination among Brexit campaigners – data firm; 16/03/2018 – FB: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s Double Standard on Privacy: Employees Vs. the Rest of Us; 25/04/2018 – Facebook is trying to remove offensive content from the website but runs into problems with context

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 68,572 shares to 309,843 shares, valued at $18.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 21,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 687,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 803,898 are owned by Coldstream Capital Mgmt. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Omers Administration Corp stated it has 2.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Citizens Natl Bank Communications invested in 143,065 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 3.14 million shares or 1.68% of the stock. Mirador Cap Lp holds 13,822 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Night Owl Lc stated it has 173,970 shares or 7.34% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited holds 3.25M shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford Assocs, New York-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blb&B Limited Liability reported 167,211 shares stake. East Coast Asset Management Llc reported 17,059 shares. The California-based Cornerstone Cap Inc has invested 4.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oppenheimer & Com Incorporated invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ohio-based Shoker Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary E (VCR) by 2,223 shares to 34,573 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHG) by 42,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm Incorporated (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook news tab coming this fall – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock on Instagram ‘Checkout’ E-Commerce Innovation? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook wins review of BlackBerry photo tag patent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.