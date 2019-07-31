As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Commerce Bank Increased by $1.10 Million Its Holding; Telemus Capital Boosted New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stake by $1.95 Million

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 9,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.91 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 121,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 583,965 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, up from 462,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 5.00M shares traded or 52.06% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. The insider Sloves Andrew bought $29,974. 14,174 shares were bought by Saltzman David, worth $236,139 on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Liability reported 66,916 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 173,287 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Stephens Ar reported 59,354 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Company has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 19,328 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.03% or 48,900 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Lc (Wy) owns 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 1,000 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc invested in 10,033 shares. Smithfield Company invested in 3,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alphamark Llc has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 93,105 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,325 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,181 shares to 89,119 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 35,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,603 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 129,486 shares to 897,777 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 12,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,857 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.89 million shares. Shoker Counsel Inc accumulated 14,865 shares. Advisory Gru reported 6,394 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Nexus Mngmt Incorporated owns 270,283 shares. Gradient Invs Lc holds 20,864 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset stated it has 225,420 shares. Proffitt And Goodson holds 15,998 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Private Asset Incorporated invested in 115,681 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 196,281 shares. Shayne And Com Limited Liability Com holds 18,032 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone invested in 1.78% or 334,023 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rampart Management Llc owns 186,045 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Concorde Asset Management Llc has 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,878 shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 5,572 shares in its portfolio.