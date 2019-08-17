As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $631,917; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Position in Synovus Financial (SNV) Has Boosted by $346,868 as Shares Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corporation (SNV) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 10,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 97,784 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 87,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 1.50 million shares traded or 6.37% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, down from 142,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9,308 shares to 9,506 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 7,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,481 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ion Asset Mngmt Limited owns 2.13M shares for 5.71% of their portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 65,710 shares. Boston Partners reported 6.24M shares. Alesco Advisors has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loomis Sayles And LP holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.13 million shares. Private Advisor Group invested in 358,410 shares. Sei reported 5.09 million shares stake. Cumberland Advisors owns 31,245 shares. Baltimore holds 150,916 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Dba Holt Ptnrs LP stated it has 2,402 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ruggie Capital Group reported 15 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colonial Trust Advsr accumulated 3.92% or 174,995 shares. Harbour Invest Mgmt Llc stated it has 6.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

