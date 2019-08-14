As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Brighton Jones Has Upped Holding by $2.12 Million; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Boosted Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding by $39.43 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.85M, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 3.69M shares traded or 78.48% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 18,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 537,544 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.38M, up from 519,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17 million shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Plains All American Pipeline Crushed It Again in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Things to Watch When Plains All American Pipelines Reports Q1 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains sets Cactus II crude pipeline tariff rates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.55M shares to 302,141 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 428,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,000 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 80,000 shares to 82,476 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,467 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV).

