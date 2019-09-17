As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Boston Research & Management Cut Its Holding; Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lifted Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding by $365,500; Stock Value Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 179.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $601,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 1.46M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26M, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,960 shares to 1,550 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 18,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $239,023 activity. BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,464 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, April 22. 2,000 shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F, worth $36,720.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 6,575 shares to 59,773 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.