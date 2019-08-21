As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Trimmed by $936.00 Million Its Holding; First American Bank Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position by $505,138

First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 7.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook will now operate under three divisions; 19/03/2018 – “Because regulators will apply more scrutiny on the use of data for targeting, it seems to us that there will be more scrutiny on Facebook products,” analyst Brian Wieser writes; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER TELLS BRITISH LAWMAKERS THAT CANADIAN FIRM AGGREGATE IQ WORKED ON SOFTWARE WHICH WAS LATER USED TO IDENTIFY REPUBLICAN VOTERS IN U.S. ELECTION; 28/03/2018 – Blair Miller: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still; 22/03/2018 – ONE20 Announces Exclusive MDLIVE Offering, Launches Insurance Marketplace for Members; 19/04/2018 – FB: THIRD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE ACCESSING FB PROFILES; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Also Curbing Information It Exchanges With Outside Data Brokers; 23/03/2018 – Facebook employees say morale has improved after Zuckerberg talked to them; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS SEEKS INFO ON CONTROLS FACEBOOK HAS TO PROTECT USERS

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,897 shares to 30,120 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primecap by 52,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,602 shares, and cut its stake in First American Aggressive (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Dorsal Cap Mngmt Lc has 5.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 510,000 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 3.32M shares for 5.1% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Co reported 1.77% stake. Melvin Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 500,000 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Peoples Svcs stated it has 410 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Serv holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 406,821 shares. Johnson Group holds 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 19,012 shares. Gruss & Incorporated reported 3,600 shares. Hills Commercial Bank & Tru has 0.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,046 shares. 9,204 were accumulated by Lafayette. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd reported 388,713 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc has invested 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 125,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Limited Co owns 135,422 shares or 4.17% of their US portfolio. Jlb & Assoc holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 132,400 shares. Arga Mngmt Lp holds 25,175 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn owns 9.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 546,933 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,289 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 50,727 shares. Maryland Capital has 296,844 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct owns 0.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,846 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Lc has invested 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parsec Finance Mngmt holds 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 418,367 shares. Associated Banc holds 583,924 shares or 3.97% of its portfolio. Odey Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.22% or 22,950 shares. Karpus Inc accumulated 0.03% or 6,156 shares. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 75,360 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.