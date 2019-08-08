As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Decreased by $936.00 Million Its Stake; As Kellogg Co (K) Market Valuation Declined, Brown Advisory Lifted Holding by $2.70 Million

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 47,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 222,179 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 174,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 3.00 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 950 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Webster Savings Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 557 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa has 10,386 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.23% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Parkside Bancorp & Trust has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Brandywine Limited Liability reported 272,720 shares. 493,177 are held by Fmr Limited Com. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,416 shares. Jnba Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 299 shares. Hl Services Lc reported 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). New England Rech & Mngmt Incorporated holds 17,673 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Old Republic Intl Corp invested in 792,000 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 43,376 shares. 2,087 are owned by Finance Services Corporation.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 809,895 shares to 11,701 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 47,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,867 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 458,108 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset reported 78,716 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 1.43M shares or 2.26% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westfield Capital Management Lp stated it has 2.14M shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Intrust Bank Na has 68,723 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,082 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Company owns 39,966 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Baldwin Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reinhart Prtnrs owns 1,905 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 9.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 73,244 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel owns 5,995 shares. Hightower Service Lta reported 227,567 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

