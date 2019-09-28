As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Has Increased Its Stake by $981,806; Ariel Investments Has Lifted Stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) by $488,382 as Share Price Rose

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 7,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 56,425 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56 million, up from 49,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 81,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.33% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 34,988 shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has declined 5.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CPIX News: 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 6:30 PM; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cumberland Island National Seashore; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 6:15 PM; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Historic District Commission Tue, 3/20/2018, 8:30 PM; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Finance Sub-Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 7:00 PM; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Town Council Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:30 PM; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Historic District Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtg To 1 Class From Cumberland Park CLO Ltd; 26/03/2018 – Cumberland Pharma: Study Supports Use of Omeclamox-Pak as First-Line Treatment for H. Pylori; 20/04/2018 – SPGR Assigns One Rating To Cumberland Park CLO Ltd

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $7.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 42,341 shares to 92,635 shares, valued at $24.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,937 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,753 activity. KAZIMI A J bought $10,690 worth of stock or 1,682 shares. JACOBS JOEY A had bought 3,846 shares worth $22,578 on Friday, April 26. Krogulski Kenneth had bought 2,470 shares worth $13,500. The insider Young Caroline bought $9,677.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CPIX shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.89 million shares or 4.69% more from 3.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bard Assoc has invested 0.24% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 441,577 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Northern Corp has 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 25,113 shares. 2,596 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd (Trc). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 368,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). New York-based National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Oakworth Inc has invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). 332,543 were reported by Blackrock Inc. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 28,702 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 1 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.02M shares. 10,228 are held by Copeland Cap Mgmt Llc. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 9,746 shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Lc accumulated 107,297 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co owns 58,569 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 312,935 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability owns 4,898 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Windsor Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,262 shares. 4,000 are held by Schaller Invest. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 5.93% or 5.23 million shares. 3,323 were reported by Asset Grp Inc Incorporated Inc. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 350,093 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates accumulated 4,154 shares. Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 1.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fairfield Bush holds 6.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 148,267 shares.