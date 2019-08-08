As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Bangor Savings Bank Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.36 Million; Jet Capital Investors LP Increases Holding in Pg&E (PCG)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $136.74. About 857,224 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 90,471 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset invested in 0.56% or 40,301 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt has 78,238 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co holds 537,544 shares. Quantum Cap invested in 11,530 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Westchester Mngmt Inc holds 4.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 97,638 shares. Icon Advisers Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 60,600 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Driehaus Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 143,848 shares. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis has 5.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Planning has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP has 4.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.62 million shares stake. Mcgowan Gru Asset Inc holds 0.1% or 5,226 shares. Dean Invest Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,016 shares to 156,562 shares, valued at $29.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,939 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gallagher Fiduciary Limited Liability accumulated 22.17M shares. 931,800 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 0.05% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 14,000 shares. Baupost Group Ltd Ma accumulated 24.50M shares. 100 are owned by Advisory Alpha Ltd. Franklin Resource owns 409,760 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 1.04M shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aviva Pcl holds 0.02% or 195,347 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cohen & Steers holds 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 500,670 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0.05% or 720,327 shares. Merian Global (Uk) reported 0.01% stake.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45M shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $25.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Creditors Proposing to Own 85%-95% of Company’s Shares – Bloomberg, Citing Court Filing – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Under PG&E New Bankruptcy Plan Shareholders Could Face Massive Dilution – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wildfire fund bill approved by California lawmakers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.