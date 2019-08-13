As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Avalon Advisors Lowered by $1.82 Million Its Position; Leuthold Group Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Position by $420,706 as Shares Rose

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 15,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 714,215 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.24M, down from 729,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 10.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP)

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 41,117 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, down from 42,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $287.1. About 408,926 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 35,817 shares to 67,425 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 114,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 119,805 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Vista Capital Prtnrs has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,802 shares. Alethea Mngmt Ltd has 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 8.00M were accumulated by Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru. Van Strum Towne invested in 110,830 shares or 9.74% of the stock. Heritage Wealth reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Annex Advisory Service Lc accumulated 0.69% or 39,165 shares. The Michigan-based Arcadia Mgmt Mi has invested 1.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 1.33 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Capital Mngmt holds 2.51% or 343,745 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

