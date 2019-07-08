As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Decreased Position; As Universal Health Services (UHS) Market Valuation Declined, Westport Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.99. About 4.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $131.01. About 41,932 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 5.32% or 4.08M shares in its portfolio. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Louisiana-based fund reported 68,403 shares. Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.27% or 70,805 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,800 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office holds 8,051 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.32M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 887,985 shares or 1.2% of the stock. South State Corp stated it has 3.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandhill Cap Prns Limited Com invested in 0.11% or 6,452 shares. Westpac reported 1.33 million shares. Carderock Cap holds 45,373 shares. The Ohio-based Randolph Inc has invested 6.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Uss Investment Mgmt reported 4.25M shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc holds 4.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 202,837 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 1.28% or 107,685 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 243,983 shares to 264,316 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54 million for 13.21 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 80,379 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 149,587 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 606 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 11,916 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Profund Limited Com accumulated 3,010 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Lp holds 0.01% or 32,358 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsrs has invested 0.49% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Hexavest has 0.8% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 469,757 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 671,194 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 120,131 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 59,545 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 82,746 shares. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability holds 11,145 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.