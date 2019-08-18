As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Advisory Alpha Has Raised Stake by $99.64 Million; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Vision Capital Management Boosted Stake by $620,490

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867.03M, up from 6,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.91% or 79,117 shares in its portfolio. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.52% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Financial Counselors holds 57,127 shares. Fmr Lc owns 14.65 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Benin Mngmt accumulated 64,351 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.13% or 13,202 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement holds 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 64,584 shares. 16,400 are held by Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 151,332 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 4,835 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 9,178 shares. Connors Investor Services has 0.23% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 1.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp reported 38,424 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 980 shares to 7,923 shares, valued at $2.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (ACIM) by 74 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,644 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).