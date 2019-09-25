As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, 3G Capital Partners LP Cut by $42.10 Million Its Holding; Turtle Creek Asset Management Raised Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $1.11 Million as Share Price Declined

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 316,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 642,273 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.04 million, down from 958,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 6,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 385,206 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges reported 2,128 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jlb & Associate Inc owns 3,737 shares. New Jersey-based Blackhill has invested 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 48,627 shares. D E Shaw And Co holds 387,289 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 269,232 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel stated it has 59,775 shares. S&T State Bank Pa owns 1.97% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 61,730 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 36,063 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 1,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Com, Washington-based fund reported 4,487 shares. Merian Global (Uk) holds 1.59% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 96,597 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 27,355 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt owns 9,606 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST) by 324,100 shares to 29,450 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 595,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,057 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Ma stated it has 109,539 shares. 2.74 million are held by Fort Washington Oh. Prudential has 3.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15.21M shares. Cwh accumulated 39,309 shares. Moreover, Brown Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,149 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 1.37 million shares. 40,812 are held by Hendershot Investments. Utah Retirement holds 3.68% or 1.43 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 42,646 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management invested in 4.43% or 114,561 shares. 41,809 are owned by Bennicas And Assocs Incorporated. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 1.13% or 21.81M shares. Vision Incorporated holds 1.97% or 56,131 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 1.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.02% or 467,742 shares in its portfolio.