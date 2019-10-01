As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Has Raised Position by $711,550; Lone Pine Capital Raised Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 549,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649.95M, up from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $146.05. About 1.08M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 102,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79M, up from 97,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.49. About 15.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Capital invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 2.86 million shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc accumulated 223,366 shares. Fruth Mngmt invested in 25,656 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Bernzott holds 1.94% or 120,158 shares. Research Global Investors holds 94.25 million shares or 4.01% of its portfolio. Gladius Capital Lp accumulated 13,602 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 16.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 303,493 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 841,062 shares. Twin Tree LP has 29,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 5.24% or 150,000 shares. Alethea Mngmt Lc invested in 3,900 shares. Ironwood Financial invested in 0.09% or 1,357 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 3.59% or 22,774 shares in its portfolio. Mathes invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164 shares to 15,753 shares, valued at $29.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,919 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

