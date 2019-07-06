As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Upped Its Stake; Covanta Hldg (CVA) Holding Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 30,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,155 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 235,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.1 lastly. It is down 13.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 46,773 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 2.97M shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management holds 3,770 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 16,689 were reported by Smith Moore And. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 10,448 shares. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated holds 110,830 shares or 9.74% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 122,072 shares. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated holds 24,401 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 141,587 shares or 4.46% of the stock. Ohio-based Mai Capital Management has invested 1.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,303 shares or 0% of the stock. Weitz Mgmt holds 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 17,500 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate Inc reported 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Randolph holds 6.31% or 273,082 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,003 shares to 129,990 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,017 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

