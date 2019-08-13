As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Raised Its Position by $9.18 Million; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $138.09. About 11.57M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 12,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 31,010 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 43,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 619,064 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG)

