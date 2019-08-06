As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Stonebridge Capital Management Has Increased by $1.15 Million Its Position; Bangor Savings Bank Has Upped Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Declined

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 9,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 91,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 8.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.92. About 1.42M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cim Lc has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arga Mngmt LP holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 24,350 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.60M shares. Fairfax Fincl Holdings Limited Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 146,800 shares. 281,800 are owned by Old Republic. Philadelphia Trust Comm has invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 7,035 shares. Lafayette reported 74,058 shares. Saratoga Rech And Inv holds 2.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 216,585 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,331 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 96,805 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 62,404 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Endurance Wealth Inc reported 34,196 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,976 shares to 34,491 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 17,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,122 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Point Limited Liability holds 500,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited holds 1.64% or 3.23M shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,358 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 2.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,738 shares. Barr E S & holds 0.12% or 10,008 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 1.65 million shares. Frontier Investment Management has 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 66,054 are owned by Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt L P. Zevenbergen Cap Ltd Co holds 49,062 shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,412 shares. 89,496 are held by Marietta Prtn Ltd. Covington Cap Mngmt has 343,745 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust holds 173,604 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd stated it has 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Com owns 43.07 million shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,150 shares to 21,959 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc Com by 33,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,789 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A.

