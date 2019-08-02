As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Wright Investors Service Has Trimmed Position; Sheffield Asset Management Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Has Trimmed by $320,000 as Stock Value Declined

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 265,703 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 10,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 106,234 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53 million, down from 116,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $136.1. About 19.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 119,805 shares or 1.56% of the stock. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,059 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 44,445 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,193 shares. Legacy Private Trust Communication reported 54,678 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Check Capital Mgmt Ca has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 823 are owned by Barnett & Inc. Osher Van De Voorde holds 4.23% or 80,700 shares in its portfolio. 1.90 million are owned by Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Mackay Shields Limited, New York-based fund reported 2.90M shares. Jennison Associate Ltd has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loomis Sayles Co LP invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantres Asset Management Ltd, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Diamond Hill Capital invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 44,301 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,488 shares to 35,540 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares to 125,900 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.