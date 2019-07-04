As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Wisconsin Capital Management Cut Position; Capital Wealth Planning Lifted Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $643,552

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,082 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 37,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,541 shares. Oakmont Corp reported 496,423 shares or 8.24% of all its holdings. Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 159,095 shares or 8.47% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com New York reported 4.35% stake. Goelzer Invest Management Incorporated invested in 1.43% or 127,912 shares. Swedbank accumulated 5.74% or 10.23M shares. Schroder Invest Gp stated it has 1.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Chas P Pa Cpas holds 2.97% or 205,538 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4.32 million shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 204,890 shares. First Western Management stated it has 5.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 176,858 are owned by Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability. Hollencrest Mgmt reported 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd reported 159,250 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares to 2,423 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 8,008 shares to 44,245 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,810 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ins Com Tx has invested 1.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diversified Tru stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc invested in 0.47% or 139,501 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 3.37% or 5.04M shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa reported 230,983 shares. Stadion Money Ltd Com invested in 9,822 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 0.69% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,756 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 1.08% or 11,829 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc reported 1.27% stake. Mondrian Prtnrs owns 352,945 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% or 3,325 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 659,136 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 404,428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Corp invested in 4.17% or 219,681 shares. Btim reported 328,518 shares stake.