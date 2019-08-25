As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered by $1.02 Million Its Position; Osterweis Capital Management Lifted Medifast (MED) Stake by $579,755

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 15,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 41,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 27,175 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $100.56. About 362,645 shares traded or 30.25% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

