As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Managed Asset Portfolios Position in Mosaic Co New (MOS) Has Cut by $335,205

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 420,423 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 432,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.70M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.46 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,769 shares to 373,362 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock.