As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tiger Management Lifted Its Stake; As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 226,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35 million, up from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $139.37. About 10.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 45,541 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 38,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $73.31. About 5.06 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $246.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 275,100 shares to 414,402 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 9,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,408 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Ser has invested 3.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Economic Planning Inc Adv has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miller Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% or 10,529 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hillsdale Mgmt owns 7,540 shares. Bourgeon Cap Management invested 4.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retirement Of Alabama has 4.81M shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt owns 115,553 shares. Glynn Capital Management Llc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Falcon Edge Cap Lp reported 256,100 shares stake. 43,433 were accumulated by Chase Invest Counsel. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 478,586 shares or 4.95% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bainco Intl invested in 4.16% or 196,822 shares. Sandhill Capital Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.1% or 15,627 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0.93% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Quantum Capital Mgmt accumulated 11,763 shares. Garland Cap Mgmt holds 58,420 shares. 489,564 are held by Ferguson Wellman Mgmt. Davis R M Inc reported 0.06% stake. 50,607 are owned by Webster Natl Bank N A. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 31,659 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 1.41% or 7.98 million shares in its portfolio. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 10,671 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.97% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 110,359 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 2,824 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated owns 30,403 shares. Aspiriant Limited accumulated 0.02% or 3,673 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 94,600 shares.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 27,891 shares to 5,083 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc Com by 45,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,354 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl F.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million on Monday, September 16. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M.