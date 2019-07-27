As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.59 Million; Radius Health (RDUS) Market Valuation Rose While Dafna Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 104.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.87. About 168,190 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 34.62% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 22,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.60M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July

