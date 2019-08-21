As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Omers Administration Has Lowered Its Position; As Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Stock Declined, Orbimed Advisors Boosted Stake

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 63,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.05 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 544,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 83,604 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 78,500 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $70.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 718,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.19M shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Call).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lsc Communications Inc by 566,700 shares to 988,600 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

